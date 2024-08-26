Israeli Warplanes Target Houses in Gaza City Cause Many Casualities

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were martyred and injured Sunday after Israeli warplanes bombed two homes in Gaza City and Khan Younis governorate in the Gaza Strip.

“We have received several martyrs due to an Israeli strike on a house on Al-Shuhada Street in Gaza City,” said a medical source at Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that warplanes targeted the Abu Rida family’s home in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis city in Khan Younis governorate, resulting in deaths and injuries. The victims were transported by medical and civil defense teams to the Gaza European Hospital other belonging to the Abu Rida family in Abasan al-Kabira, Khan Younis,” the Civil Defense said via Telegram.

The number of casualties from the strikes is yet to be confirmed. The Israeli onslaught has resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities. An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

