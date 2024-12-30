Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza City Kills Seven People 

Gaza, MINA – At least seven people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, the Civil Defense said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal said several people were also wounded in the strike that targeted the upper floors of Al-Wafaa Hospital in the city center.

According to witnesses, an Israeli fighter jet hit the upper floors of the hospital, where a large number of displaced civilians were taking shelter.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed and 10 others were wounded in two drone strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

The Israeli army has continued its brutal assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a suffocating blockade on Gaza, which has pushed the territory’s 2.3 million inhabitants to the brink of famine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)