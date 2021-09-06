Israeli Soldiers Illegally Arrest Five Palestinian Children from Hebron

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Sunday, five Palestinian children from the town of Sa’ir, east of Hebron.

According to local sources, the occupation forces arrested five children from the town of Sa’ir, who are Hisham Naim Jaradat, Rashad Ibrahim Jaradat, Musa Adham Jaradat, all of whom are 14 years old, Muhammad Khaled Jaradat (15 years old), and Murad Shehadeh Al-Mattoor (15). The sources said that they raided and searched the homes of their relatives before arresting them.

The same sources added that the occupation forces set up several military checkpoints at the entrances to the city of Hebron, its towns, and camps, and they searched citizens’ vehicles and checked their ID cards, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

On June 30, the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons reached about 4,850, including 41 female prisoners, 225 children and 540 administrative detainees, according to institutions specialized in prisoners’ affairs. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)