Israeli Soldiers Attack Sabra Neighborhood in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians were killed and injured this evening in an Israeli shelling of the Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City, as reported by Wafa.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces targeted a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood, leading to the killing and injury of several people.

The occupation artillery also shelled the Shaboura neighborhood and the vicinity of the al-Awda roundabout in central Rafah, south of the Strip.

The number of civilians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, on October 7, 2023, has reached more than 37,877, mostly women and children. Over 86,969 others have been injured.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as rescue teams face tremendous difficulties in reaching them.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, the lack of fuel and heavy equipment, and the devastated infrastructure, which render it difficult to document figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)