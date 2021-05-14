Select Language

Israeli Shoot Dead Ten Palestinians in Solidarity Action for Gaza in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Ten Palestinians who were demonstrating against the Zionist Israeli attack in Gaza shot dead by the Israeli occupation army on Friday in the West Bank.

The shooting also injured more than 150 others, including 14 critically injured.

The demonstration was followed by thousands of Palestinians by violating the illegal restrictions imposed by the Zionists on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as a form of solidarity with their Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip which Israel continues to attack.

In an effort to suppress the protesters, Israeli forces also illegally assumed responsibility for the Palestinian Authority and violently attacked protesters.

Live bullets were used against the protesters, who were unarmed and armed. They only threw stones at Israeli soldiers who harassed them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

