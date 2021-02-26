Israeli Police Obstruct Muslim Worshipers

Select Language

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police today obstructed Palestinian Muslim worshipers’ access to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to witnesses.

They confirmed that police denied worshipers holding West Bank identity cards from accessing the site, briefly detained some of them and inspected the identity cards of dozens of others before allowing them access to the mosque courtyards, WAFA reported.

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which includes the Dome of the Rock and other mosques, is the third holiest site in Islam.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

