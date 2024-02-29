Israeli Occupation Soldiers Attack Red Crescent Personnel near Nablus

Gaza, MINA – This evening, Israeli occupation soldiers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crew and a young man near the Israeli military checkpoint of Sarra, located west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Nablus told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army assaulted both a PRCS ambulance crew and a 29-year-old young man at the military checkpoint.

The Red Crescent pointed out that the assault occurred during the ambulance crew’s attempt to provide medical treatment to the aforementioned young man, who had been subjected to an attack earlier by the Israeli occupation forces.

According to the society, the assault involved physical violence by the occupation army present at the checkpoint.

Despite facing aggression, the ambulance crew managed to transport the injured individual to hospital for further medical attention. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)