Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Red Crescent Recovers Paramedic’s Body in Rafah Amid Israeli Siege

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced on Thursday that its teams successfully entered Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, and retrieved the body of a paramedic who was among nine medics trapped in the area following an Israeli siege five days ago, Anadolu Agency reported.

After multiple coordination attempts, PRCS teams accompanied by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) managed to reach the besieged area.

However, rescue workers were forced to withdraw due to darkness, with plans to resume search efforts on Friday morning.

On Sunday, Israeli forces launched air and ground assaults on Tel al-Sultan, killing and wounding civilians while trapping emergency responders.

The Red Cross previously reported losing contact with its medical teams after Israeli forces besieged them during rescue operations.

Gaza’s media office stated that Israeli forces had abducted 15 paramedics and civil defense workers in Rafah, calling for urgent international intervention to secure their release.

On March 18, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip, killing 855 people and injuring nearly 1,900. The attack shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.

Since October 2023, over 50,000 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed, and 113,900 others injured in Israel’s ongoing military offensive on Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

