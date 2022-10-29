Israeli Occupation Prevent Cancer-Sick Palestinian Detainee from Contacting His Family

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation prisons administration has prevented the cancer-sick Palestinian detainee Nasser Abu Hamid from contacting his family, according to Hassan Abd Rabbo, a spokesman for the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority on Thursday, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Abd Rabbo stressed that the prison administration does not take into account the health or psychological condition of the sick Palestinian detainee Abu Hamid, and deliberately practices medical neglect against him. Thus, has not received any dose of treatment for more than two months, because his body is no longer strong or responding to these treatments.

It is reported that the health condition of the prisoner Abu Hamid is rapidly deteriorating, and he is going through a very critical stage, and he suffers from severe pain. Abu Hamid also suffers severe wasting and his inability to walk and breathe, and he moves in a wheelchair, and is constantly accompanied by an oxygen tube.

In the last report on his health, the doctors said that there was no longer any point in giving the detainee Abu Hamid radiotherapy, because that would create problems and pain, and they decided only to double the painkillers.

The detainee Abu Hamid was sentenced to seven life imprisonment and 50 years in Israeli prison.

In addition to Abu Hamid, four of his brothers are serving life sentences, three of whom were detained with him during the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, Nasr, Muhammad, Sharif, and a fourth brother who was detained in 2018, who is Islam.

It is noteworthy that about 600 sick Palestinian detainees are in Israeli prisons, including 23 prisoners who suffer from cancer and tumors of various degrees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)