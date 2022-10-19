Israeli Occupation Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation warships fired intensively on Tuesday towards Palestinian fishermen offshore west of Rafah city in Gaza, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian fishermen’s committees said that the intensity of the fire by the Israeli warships forced the Palestinian fishermen to return to the shore and deprived them of their fishing work.

It is noteworthy that there is not a day without the targeting of Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation navy. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)