Israeli Occupation Navy Attack Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation warships attacked Saturday, October 19, 2022, Palestinian fishermen while they were fishing offshore the northern Gaza, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation warships attacked fishermen’s boats working offshore the Al-Sudaniyya area in the northern Gaza Strip, without any injuries reported.

Israeli occupation navy has carried out 291 attacks against Palestinian fishermen, wounding 16 among them three children, kidnapping 45 fishers including seven children, and expropriating 14 fishing boats since the beginning of 2022, according to Al Mezan Center For Human Rights.

It is worth mentioning that Israeli occupation authorities still prohibit the entry of essential fishing materials and supplies to the besieged enclave as part of their suffocating siege imposed on Gaza since 2007. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)