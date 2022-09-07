Israeli Occupation Forces Murder Palestinian Citizen in Tubas

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces murdered on Wednesday, September 7, a Palestinian young man during and Israeli military incursion on the Al-Far’a refugee camp in Tubas city in the occupied West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Ministry of Health announced the death of Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, by a direct bullet to the heart, fired by the occupation soldiers.

According to medical sources, the young man was critically injured and during his transfer to the hospital, he was killed despite the medical teams’ attempts to save him.

Local sources indicated that the occupation forces stormed the camp, firing tear gas canisters, which led to violent confrontations between the young men and the Israeli soldiers.

It’s noteworthy that the cities of the West Bank witness daily incursions by the Israeli occupation forces, including arrests, and confrontations between the occupation soldiers and Palestinian youths. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)