Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 20 Palestinian Citizens in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of arrests, targeting 20 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank, including one wounded, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested eight Palestinian civilians, including one freed prisoner. They are Muhammad Zaitoun Halayqa from the town of Sa’ir, Al-Tarawi from the town of Taffouh, Muhammad Arafat Halayqa from the town of Al-Shuyoukh, Imad Irziqat, Wajdi, Issam Suleiman Hassan Atawneh from the town of Beit Kahil , Amer Al-Jabari, Suhaib Hafez, and Imad Al-Zarro.

In Nablus, the Israeli forces arrested three young men from the town of Beita, Baraa Barakat Adili, 24 years old, and the two brothers Salim Mustafa Hamayel, 28 years old, and Salem, 22 years old, who was shot before arresting him.

From Ramallah, the occupation forces arrested nine citizens, Adel Madin Howayh, Zahi Hatem Howaih, Ali Shaker Sarah, Khaled Suhail Musleh, Muhammad Akram Farid, Hakam Ahmed Afouneh Baraka, and Ahmed Sultan Bagis Tawabit, Shaheen Mustafa Yousef Barakat, and Hussein Ismail Abu Samra, without prior notice.

From Tulkarm, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the two young men, the freed prisoner, Fadi Banan Muhammad Sawan, 30 years old, from the suburb of Thinaba, east of Tulkarm and Adam Muhammad Damiri, 30 years old, from Tulkarm camp.

The Israeli occupation police has escalated their arrest campaign against the Palestinians since the start of Israeli occupation violations in Jerusalem in the last Ramadan and the last aggression on Gaza. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)