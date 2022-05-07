Israeli Occupation Approv 4,000 Settlement Units in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned on Friday night of the serious consequences that would result from the Israeli occupation government’s approval of 4,000 new settlement units in the West Bank and the demolition of 12 villages in Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron province.

“These plans constitute a threat to security and peace in the region, which is in a state of tension due to the policies and practices of persecution, racism and ethnic cleansing applied by the occupation government against the Palestinian people,” said Shtayyeh in a statement as quoted by Wafa.

The Prime Minister urged the US administration “to urgently intervene to stop these Israeli moves, as they pose a serious threat to the chances of a two-state solution, and to work hard to open a political horizon that gives hope to the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights.”

“Bennett’s keenness on keeping his fragile government intact will not be at the expense of confiscating our land, stealing our wealth, and violating our sanctities,” Shtayyeh stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)