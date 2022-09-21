Israeli Occupation Announces Imposition of Comprehensive Closure on West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation announced on Tuesday, the imposition of a comprehensive closure on Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, in addition to closing the crossings to the besieged Gaza Strip, during the “Jewish holidays”, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The illegal occupation decision is scheduled to enter into force starting next Sunday, on the occasion of the “Jewish New Year holiday”, to allow the Israeli settlers to practice their rituals in the holy Islamic places, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Israeli sources. It will last for two days, and this closure will be lifted at midnight next Tuesday.

Likewise, the Israeli occupation will impose a comprehensive closure on the West Bank, starting from October 4, and for a period of two days, on the occasion of the Jewish “Yom Kippur holiday”, in addition to the closure of the “Throne Day” on October 9.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation forces began to escalate their attacks and aggressions on Palestinian citizens in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, in preparation for the participation of extremist Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy Palestinian places in safety.

These Israeli restrictions and violations against Palestinians come in the wake of calls by extremist Israeli-Jewish groups to allow the Israeli settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform their religious rituals in this Islamic place under the protection of the occupation forces.

At the same time, the Palestinians are prevented from practicing their worship and their lives freely and safely, and severe restrictions are imposed on them by the Israeli occupation forces to prevent their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and to pray there. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)