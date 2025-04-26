SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill At Least 15 Palestinians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least 15 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Saturday, according to local medical sources, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Ten of the victims were members of the al-Khour family, whose home in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, was struck while residents were inside.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the home was targeted without prior warning. The Civil Defense reported that several individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble, with rescue operations still underway.

Earlier at dawn, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded when a separate Israeli airstrike hit a home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. In the north, two more Palestinians were confirmed dead near the Education Roundabout in Beit Lahia.

Also Read: Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children’s Limbs

Israeli artillery also targeted multiple areas in the Gaza Strip, particularly the eastern parts of Gaza City and western Rafah.

Since October 2023, more than 51,400 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in Israeli attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

al-Khour family Al-Shati refugee camp Beit Lahia Civil Defense Gaza Gaza City rafah Sabra Neighborhood

