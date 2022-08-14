Israeli Media: Hamas will Not Hesitate to Kidnap Soldiers if Given Opportunity

Gaza, MINA – The Hebrew channel Kan reported that Hamas will take advantage of any opportunity to arrest new Israeli soldiers.

The Hebrew channel added, “If Hamas is given a new opportunity to capture soldiers, it will not hesitate even if at the expense of all the latest facilities.”

It is noteworthy that Mohammad Al-Sinwar, a leader in Hamas, revealed that Al-Qassam attempted to kidnap Israeli soldiers during the Battle of Seif Al-Quds last year.

Hamas keeps four Israeli soldiers in Gaza and refuses to release them unless a prisoner exchange deal is completed in which the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons are released. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)