Israeli Guards Act Aggressivily Against Palestinian Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli prison guards on Monday stormed the Palestinian detention cell in Raymond Prison and made a scene in that place.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo), the raid was the second time since last July.

“The Israeli Prison Agency has recently increased its aggressive actions against Palestinian prisoners, including raids and attacks,” PPS said as explained by the source.

Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoners in section 1 of Damon prison have complained, through the Commission for the Affairs of Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners, about the plight they are experiencing.

The commission said Damon prison inmates suffered from lack of sun exposure, excessive humidity and density, dirty mattresses and food, a lack of medical care, and the spread of insects.

There are around 4,700 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons under inhuman conditions, including 41 women, 160 children, 400 administrative prisoners and 700 prisoners with different health problems, seven of whom are cancer patients. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)