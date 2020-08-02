Israeli Forces Obstruct Palestinian Pipe-Construction Works

Tubas, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Saturday obstructed works for the construction of a water pipe in the village of Atouf, near the town of Tubas in the northeast of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Mayor of the village, Abdullah Besharat said that the Israeli occupation army ordered the driver of a bulldozer working on the site to briefly stop the works.

He added that the project aims at providing potable water to dozens of livestock and cattle breeders in Atouf and neighboring villages. Thus quoted from Wafa on Sunday, August 2.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian civilians, including four children, sustained suffocation last night during a raid by Israeli occupation forces on the village of Zububa, northwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, local sources told WAFA.

Occupation forces raided the village in the late night hours, provoking clashes with local Palestinian residents. The later fired rubber-coated rounds, stun grenades and teargas canisters to disperse the protesters, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Those who suffered suffocation were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)