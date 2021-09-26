Israeli Forces Murder Four Palestinians Near Jerusalem and Jenin

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed at dawn o Sunday, by the Israeli occupation forces, during massive campaign of arrests carried out by the occupation in the West Bank and the occupied Jerusalem.

Hebrew media reported that special forces from the army “liquidated” at least four Palestinians at dawn today in clashes in several points in the West Bank, as part of a large-scale arrest operation against Hamas activists carried out by the “Al-Yamam” and “Devdovan” forces, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

In the early hours of dawn, the occupation forces surrounded the Ain Ajab area in the town of Beit Anan, Jerusalem, and they raided the town of Beit Anan, while military reinforcements of the occupation arrived in the northwest of Jerusalem.

Over the course of more than 10 hours, drones flew over villages northwest of Jerusalem, during a special operation of the occupation forces in the vicinity of Ein Ajab.

Clashes erupted in the town of Bedouin after announcing the death of two Palestinian young men and the injury of a third.

The occupation forces arrested 3 young men after injuring them, following an armed clash in the Ain Ajab area in the town of Beit Anan, while Palestinian young men opened fire at the occupation soldiers in different areas of Jenin.

In Jenin governorate, Palestinians clashed with the occupation forces, which stormed several villages in the governorate at dawn today, while the occupation forces carried out arrest

In the city of Jenin, Palestinians opened fire towards Al-Jalama checkpoint, northeast of Jenin, while the special forces kidnapped the young man, Muhammad Mazen Al-Saadi, accompanied by the young man Ahmed Abu Rumaila, near a gas station in Jenin. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)