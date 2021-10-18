Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian House Under Construction in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Monday demolished a house under construction in the village of Sikka, southwest of Hebron.

Local sources said that the occupation forces raided the village and demolished a house under construction located next to the Sikka Elementary School, owned by Ahmed Issa Jawada, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

It added that the occupation forces attacked the citizens and the head of Sikka village council, Walid Hashish, and fired sound and gas bombs at them.

The head of Sikka Village Council indicated that the residents of the village, located in the southwest of Hebron, are still suffering as a result of the apartheid wall, which devoured hundreds of dunums of their agricultural lands.

In turn, the director of Sikkat School, Al-Amayreh, said that the wall and the bypass roads allocated by the occupation forces to serve the settlers, and the fixed and mobile military checkpoints, aggravate the severity of the siege imposed on the village, pointing out that the mixed school, which serves 254 students, is located close to the wall. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)