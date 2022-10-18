Israeli Forces Arrest A Palestinian Female Activist, Hanadi Halawani

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces, Monday tortured Palestinian women who were in front of the Silsilah gate and arrested a Palestinian female activist Hanadi Halawani, Palinfo reported.

According to sources in Al-Quds, Israeli troops arrested Halawani, after molesting her, pushing and hitting her while in the area of ​​the gates of the Old City Lineage in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

Sources said Israeli forces forced them to stay away from the location violently, as well as mistreated the journalists who covered the incident at the location.

The Palestinian women activists in Al-Aqsa, were subjected to ongoing crimes by the Israeli forces, they were hunted, arrested and deported from the mosque.

The day before, Zionist settlers carried out the same action with Israeli troops, persecuting Palestinian female activists while they were in front of the Silsilah gate and forcibly expelling them from the area and streets of the old city.

Hanadi has experienced about 62 arrests. Including the administrative decision of the occupation against her which removed him from the Al-Aqsa compound.

She was also banned several times from participating in mass events. However, he did not lose his mind. She nevertheless went to broadcast the live video on social media platforms from outside the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)