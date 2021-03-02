Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinian Citizens in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests in several West Bank governorates, affecting 16 citizens, Wafa reported on Tuesday.

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested 8 citizens from northeastern Jerusalem, including a child and two brothers, and they are Nadim and Muhammad Abd al-Hamid al-Khatib, and the young man, Muhammad Hamza Salah al-Din, after raiding their relatives’ homes in Hizma, and Omar Dhiab (23 years) after raiding his house in Shuafat camp, as well as They raided the home of Yasser Darwish in the town of Issawiya, northeast of Jerusalem, and arrested his 15-year-old son, Hassan.

Arabists kidnapped 3 young men from the town of Abu Dis, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, including two brothers: Ahmed and Abdullah Nabil Badr, and the young man, Khaled Badr.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested 3 young men, including two brothers from the village of al-Arqa, and a freed prisoner from Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, and they are: Muhammad Ahmad Mahmoud Yahya (24 years), and two brothers Hisham and Hussam Ahmad Muhammad Yahya (20 and 17 years), while they arrested the released prisoner. Yusef Abdul Malik Al-Saadi (29 years), from Silat Al-Harithiya, after their homes were raided and searched .

In Hebron, seven citizens were arrested, including the young man Ezz El-Din Mustafa Abu Hussein (24 years), and Muthanna Omar Abdel Qader Al-Qawasmi (20 years) from the city of Hebron, and from the town of Al-Shuyukh in the northeast of the governorate, Thameen Ahmed Yusef Halaiqa (25 years), after their homes were raided and searched. And vandalize their contents .

It also raided the town of Beit Kahil, northwest of Hebron, and arrested Wael Hassan al-Jawda, his son Hassan, and the young man, Baraa Youssef Asafra.

In Beit Ummar, the occupation forces raided the “Safa” area in the town, stormed several houses, searched them and tampered with their contents, and arrested the young Atef Mahmoud Abdel Fattah Tamrah, 25, and took him to the “Etzion” camp, north of Hebron .

In Bethlehem, the Israeli occupation forces took measurements of the house of Ali Salim Musa, which is 80 square meters, in preparation for demolishing it, as he was previously notified to stop construction in it under the pretext of not being licensed.

In Yatta, south of Hebron, the occupation forces seized a bulldozer belonging to Ibrahim Daoud, while reclaiming lands for citizens in the Birin area, on whose land the “Bani Hefer ” settlement is built .

It also seized 5,350 dinars and 3,000 shekels after storming the house of Nizar Maher Turkman in the Sweitat neighborhood in Jenin.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)