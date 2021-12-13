Israeli Court Rejects Appeal to Release Palestinian Hunger Striker

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation court rejected the appeal submitted for the release of prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 118 consecutive days in protest of his detention without charge or trial, according to attorney Jawad Boulus.

The Israeli military appeals court rejected the appeal to release Abu Hawwash and decided to set his administrative detention to end after four months despite his deteriorating health condition after 118 days of hunger strike, said Boulus, adding that he is going to appeal the military court’s decision to the Israeli High Court, WAFA reported.

Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Hisham Abu Hawwash, 40, from the town of Dura in the south of the occupied West Bank, is said to be in serious health condition after being on hunger strike for 118 consecutive days in protest against his prolonged detention without charge, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

PPS attorney Jawad Boulus said Abu Hawwash is suffering from various pains all over his body, is unable to sleep because of the pain, unable to walk straight, moves on a wheelchair, lost weight, and vomits all the time.

The lawyer had petitioned the Israeli military appeals court to set Abu Hawwash free, but the court kept postponing a decision despite Abu Hawwash’s deteriorating health condition.

Abu Hawwash, who is married with five children, was detained on October 27 of last year and was served with three consecutive administrative detention orders, each for six months but the last one was reduced from six to four months. He spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation, including 52 months in administrative detention before deciding to go on hunger strike to force an end to his detention without charge.(T/R3/RE1)

