Israeli Attacks Syrian Military Airbase

Damascus, MINA – Israeli jets launched several missiles attacking the main T4 airbase in Homs province, northern area of ​​Damascus, the Syrian capital on Wednesday.

The Syrian news agency, SANA, said the Israeli missile attack was targeting the T4 airbase. Damascus said the air defense system was immediately activated and successfully shot down several Israeli missiles.

“But four missiles hit the target zone and caused some damage, but there were no human casualties due to the incident,” the SANA report said.

Citing military sources, SANA said the attack took place in Homs Province and took place at around 22:00 local time.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report of the air strike when contacted by AFP.

The incident added to the growing tension in the Middle East, especially after the US drone strike in Iraq killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

Since the Syrian civil war took place in 2011, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of attacks on Syria. Israel targets pro-Iranian militant bases allied with President Bashar Al-Assad in Syria.

Israel insisted that it would not allow Syria to become a bridge for Iran, its mortal enemy.

In mid-November 2019, an Israeli attack on Syria killed 21 pro-Assad personnel, including 16 foreigners and two civilians.

In July the same year, six Iranians and three Syrian personnel were also killed in an Israeli missile attack that took place in the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.

Israel also launched an attack on Aqraba in August, killing two Hezbollah soldiers and one Iranian personnel. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)