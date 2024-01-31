Israeli Army Raids Red Crescent Headquarters, Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army raided the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the organization said on Tuesday.

“Israeli forces are demanding the medical staff and displaced people to vacate the building,” it added in a brief statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Palestinian health authorities have repeatedly accused the Israeli army of targeting hospitals and ambulances during its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians and injuring 65,636.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60.percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)