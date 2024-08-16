Israeli Army Issue New Evacuation Orders in Central, Southern Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders on Friday for residents in several areas of central and southern Gaza Strip, which have been previously designated as “humanitarian safe zones”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that residents of Blocks 89-2356 in the neighborhoods of east Deir al-Balah and those in the neighborhoods of al-Qarara, al-Mawasi, al-Jalaa, Hamad City, and al-Nasser in Khan Younis are required to evacuate. The army claims that these areas are “dangerous combat zones” due to alleged Hamas operations.

Previously, some of these areas, such as Al-Mawasi, had been designated as “humanitarian safe zones” for displaced Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza.

According to the international humanitarian organization Oxfam, over 1.7 million displaced Palestinians are currently residing in the Al-Mawasi area and its surroundings, which constitutes less than one-fifth of Gaza’s territory.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Friday that new evacuation orders have been issued by Israeli authorities, even within the so-called “humanitarian zones.” “Fear spreads as families have nowhere to go,” UNRWA added, describing the situation as an “endless nightmare of death and destruction on a staggering scale.”

On Tuesday, UNRWA reported that approximately 84% of Gaza’s territory has been under evacuation orders since October 7. Israel’s continued onslaught on Gaza has drawn international condemnation for violating a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths and has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins, exacerbated by a severe blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

