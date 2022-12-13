Israeli Army Admits Failed Military Operation in Nablus City

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation army admitted on Tuesday, a failed Israeli military operation that its soldiers carried out in the city of Nablus a few days ago, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation army radio announced “a failed military activity carried out by the Israeli army in Nablus, where the Palestinian resistance fighters who killed Sergeant Ido Baruch managed to escape during an attempt to detain them.”

Israeli sources said that the “Lions’ Den activists” who killed the soldier near Shavei Shomron more than two months ago were able to withdraw from the place without being able to be detained by an Israeli special force that carried out a military operation in the Old City a few days ago.

The sergeant in the occupation army, Ido Baruch, from the Givati Brigade, was killed last October in a shooting attack near the Shavei Shomron settlement near the city of Nablus, during the occupation forces storming of the city and assaulting Palestinian citizens. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)