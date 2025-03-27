Israeli Airstrikes Kill 11 in Gaza, Including Mother and Five Children

Gaza, MINA – At least 11 Palestinians, including a mother and her five children, were killed in two Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, at dawn on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The airstrikes completely destroyed the house and damaged surrounding buildings. Civil defense teams are still searching for survivors trapped under the rubble.

In a separate attack, a man and a woman were killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Their bodies were transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex.

Since Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 31 Palestinians across different areas of Gaza. Residents of Khan Yunis buried the victims of recent bombings, including a family killed when an airstrike hit their tent shelter.

A separate strike west of Khan Yunis killed a father and his son, while two brothers died in another attack south of the city. In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed, and over 20 others injured in bombings targeting residential areas in the Bureij refugee camp and Deir al-Balah.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz warned of further military operations, including land seizures and assassinations, if Hamas does not change its stance.

During a visit to the Gaza Division headquarters, Katz stated, “Hamas will pay an escalating price,” threatening territorial occupation, targeted assassinations, and further destruction.

Hamas has insisted on a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of Israeli detainees. However, Israel violated the ceasefire last week and resumed its attacks.

As Israeli bombardment continues, demonstrations erupted in northern Gaza, with citizens demanding an end to the war. Protesters carried signs reading, “Stop the war” and “Our children’s lives are not cheap.”

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities sent text messages to Gaza residents, blaming Hamas for their suffering. Local leaders in Beit Lahia rejected any attempt to exploit the protests for political purposes, reaffirming their support for Palestinian resistance.

The renewed Israeli assault on March 18 broke a ceasefire that had been in place since January. The attacks have killed hundreds of Palestinians, mostly civilians.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Gaza has been left in ruins, with entire neighborhoods destroyed.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

