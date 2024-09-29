Israeli Airstrike on School Shelter Kills Gazans

Gaza, MINA – At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The attack targeted the Umm al-Fahm School in the town of Beit Lahia, the sources said.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack, claiming that it targeted a Hamas command center.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. []

