Israel, US Failed to Reach Agreement on Annexation

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Benny Gantz failed to reach agreement on an annexation plan with the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

A source who attended the meeting on Monday said no progress had been made, referring to discussions about the annexation plan, Quds Press reported.

This is the second meeting on the issue of annexation previously held on Sunday. The meeting also ended without an agreement being made.

Netanyahu, Gantz or Friedman did not comment on the meeting.

The Israeli government plans to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates show that Israel’s annexation plan will cover more than 30 percent of the West Bank.

Responding to the plan, the Palestinian Authority said that they were no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security. (T/R7/RE1)

