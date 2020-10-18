Israel Unilaterally Control 36 West Bank Territories

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation unilaterally controls a lot of Palestinian land and is designated as a nature reserve. Israel did this with the aim of being turned into occupation camps and settlements.

It was disclosed by the Director General of Natural Resources for the Environmental Quality Authority, Issa Musa to the media on Sunday.

“There are at least 50 nature reserves in the West Bank, 15 of which belong to Palestinian sovereignty and about 36 are located in locations that Israel holds as controlled land,” he said.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Mussa explained that 11,000 dunams announced by the occupation had been confiscated to be converted into a nature reserve.

In fact, it is actually fertile agricultural land in the Jericho area, south of Al-Jiftlik, Deir Hajla and the eastern region of Tayaseer in Tubas.

Mussa indicated that the transformation of land into nature reserves was not initially carried out by military decisions, but by field studies, and there are criteria for changing it according to the International Union for the Protection of Nature.

“The Biological Society of the United Nations usually makes decisions about the designation of nature reserves,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)