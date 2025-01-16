Israel to Gradually Withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor on 50th Day of Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – A copy of the ceasefire agreement agreed by Israel and Hamas revealed that the occupation forces will gradually reduce their presence in the Philadelphi (Salah Al-Din) Corridor on the border with Egypt during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with a full withdrawal expected by the 50th day at the latest.

The status of the corridor has been a sticking point in previous attempts to reach a ceasefire deal, as Egypt, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas with Qatar and the US, has demanded that Israel withdraw from the corridor after the occupation forces took over the area, leveled it and raised the Israeli flag over it in early May.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden announced that a ceasefire deal had been agreed between Israel and Hamas and would come into effect on Sunday.

The deal would see the gradual withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from most of the enclave, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has violated a similar deal it signed with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group nearly 500 times. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)