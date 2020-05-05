Israel to Build New Jewish Cemetery in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israel’s occupation authorities are to build a new cemetery for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Information Centre reported on Sunday. The cemetery will be located near the village of Azzun Atmeh.

According to local researcher Abdul Kareem Ayyoub, the cemetery will be the largest allocated for illegal settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. Built entirely on Palestinian land, it is estimated that the site will have space for 30,000 burials.

Ayyoub added that the plan will lead to the destruction of about 35 acres of Palestinian-owned agricultural land planted with olive and almond trees. The land belongs to villagers in Az-Zawiya and Mas-ha, as well as Azzun Atmeh, as quoted from MEMO on Tuesday, May 5.

While the world is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, said Ayyoub, Israel is pushing ahead with its Judaisation of the occupied Palestinian territories completely unhindered.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)