Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoIsrael Signs Contract to Build Embassy in Morocco
-418 min. agoPalestinian PM Calls on US Congress to Recognize State of Palestine to Achieve the Two-State Solution
8 hours agoIsraeli Forces Suppresses an anti-Settlement March in Beit Dajan
15 hours agoThe Capacity of Faith Actors in Global Environment Governance
16 hours agoJokowi Alludes to Impact of Ukraine War in National Prayer
Slideshow

Israel Signs Contract to Build Embassy in Morocco

A plane carrying Israeli and US officials arrives in Rabat Sale Airport after Israel and Morocco reached an agreement on normalization of relations in Rabat, Morocco on 22 December 2020 [U.S. Embassy Morocco/Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Israel said, Tuesday, it has signed a contract to build the headquarters of the Israeli Embassy in Morocco, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“I am pleased to share this photo of this historical moment of signing the contract of establishing a permanent embassy in Morocco,” Israeli Ambassador, David Govrin, said on Twitter.

The Israeli diplomat said the move “heralds the beginning of a new era” in Israel’s relations with Morocco.  There was no comment from Moroccan authorities on the report.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise relations with Israel in 2020, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a “stab in the back.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news