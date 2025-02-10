Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel on Sunday of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza under the ceasefire deal.

“Twenty-two days have passed since the ceasefire, and the Israeli occupation is still obstructing the implementation of humanitarian protocols, especially the entry of tents, fuel and heavy machinery,” Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The spokesman called on mediators to pressure Israel “to oblige it to strictly implement the ceasefire agreement, including the entry of urgent medical supplies and life-saving aid for our people.”

On Friday, Salama Marouf, who heads the Gaza government’s media office, said that humanitarian conditions in Gaza remained dire as Israel continued to deny access to humanitarian aid.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

According to Marouf, only 8,500 aid trucks had entered Gaza since January 19, far below the 12,000 expected under the ceasefire agreement.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza