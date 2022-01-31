Israel Notifies Demolition of Palestinian Houses and Facilities in Yatta Village

Jerusalem, MINA – On Monday, the occupation forces raided the areas of Litwana, Saroura and Al Arqoub in the village of Yatta, and notified 5 citizens of the demolition of their homes and agricultural and residential facilities they own.

In addition, Israeli settlers expelled the Palestinian shepherds and prevented them from staying in the area, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Local sources said that the occupation notified Khaled Rabah Rabi’i to demolish his 80-square-meter house, and Hafez Al-Hareni to demolish his 200-square-meter house in the village of Al-Tawana.

It also notified the Palestinian citizen Saeed Al-Amour to demolish his residential room in the Sarourah area, and Fouad Al-Amour to demolish his agricultural room in the Al-Fakhit area.

The Israeli occupation aims by the continuous escalation operations against the Palestinians of Yatta village to force its citizens to leave, in order to steal their lands and expand their settlements in the villages south of Hebron.

Recently, Israeli settlers established a new outpost called “Givat Ma’on”, which is the most dangerous from where Israeli attacks against Palestinian farmers are launched, especially during the olive and grape harvest season. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)