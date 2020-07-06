Israel Launches New Spy Satellite

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel launched a new surveillance satellite on Monday morning, the defense ministry said.

“Israel’s Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry has successfully launched a surveillance satellite ‘Ofek 16’ at 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT),” the ministry said in a statement as quoted by Arab News.

“Electro-optical surveillance satellites with advanced capabilities will undergo a series of tests,” he added.

Defense Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz praised the development. He said the successful launch of the satellite ‘Ofek 16’ overnight was another remarkable achievement for the Israeli defense sector

“Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are very important for the security of the State of Israel. We will continue to strengthen and maintain Israel’s capabilities on every front, in every place, “he said.

There was no statement gave further details about the satellite mission, but Israeli public radio said it would be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities.

Israel has long vowed to prevent its enemy from obtaining atomic weapons.

While the Islamic Republic of Iran denies its nuclear program has a military dimension. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)