Israel Kill 8,672 Students in Gaza, West Bank Since 7 October

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education reported on Tuesday that Israel has killed at least 8,672 school and university students in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since 7 October. The vast majority of those killed were in Gaza.

Data published by the ministry also shows that 14,089 students have been wounded by Israel in the Gaza Strip, and 494 in the West Bank in the same period. At the same time, just under 500 teachers and school administrators have been killed, with 3,402 wounded, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry noted that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip have been deprived of school-based education since the start of the war, and 39,000 Tawjehi (final secondary school year) students have been unable to take this year’s exams.

The final year of secondary school is considered a critical point in a student’s life, as their university future and majors are determined according to the results of the Tawjehi exams. Students and their families focus on this year and prepare well for it.

Altogether, 353 public schools and universities, and 65 affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip have been totally or [partially destroyed and vandalised by Israel occupation soldiers. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)