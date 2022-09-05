Israel Isolates 400 Palestine Prisoners

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities has isolated 400 Palestinian prisoners for 11 days, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement yesterday.

Prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement were being distributed among the prisons of Ramon, Eshel, Nafha, Ofer, Hadarim and Al-Negev, MEMO reported.

According to the statement, prisoners being placed under isolation are being denied daily access to the recreation yards.

PPC’s Information Officer, Amani Sarhan, said, “The prisoners under double isolation took measures to protest against the Israeli Prison Services over its mistreatment for them.”

She added, “The Islamic Jihad prisoners are calling for the Israeli Prison Service to return the situation inside prisons to how it was before September 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners said that the Israeli occupation is imposing strict measures on Fatah prison Zakaria al Zubeidi inside his cell.

The commission said that al Zubeidi, 45, has been in isolation since last September and is still suffering from harsh detention conditions since he escaped from Gilboa prison a year ago.

“The Israeli Prison Services intentionally treats him harshly, ties his hands behind his back and carries out naked inspection,” the commission said.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 27 females. Some 670 detainees at being held under administrative detention without charge or trial.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)