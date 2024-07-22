Israel is Practicing Apartheid in Palestine: UN

Select Language

New York , MINA – Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, asserted that “there already exists a Palestinian state,” emphasizing that Israel is engaging in “apartheid” against Palestinians and escalating its “cruel and inhumane” treatment of them daily.

“That’s how it is. In fact, a single state in Palestine already exists,” she said on Sunday in a post on X, as reported by Wafa on Sunday.

She highlighted that Israel enforces apartheid policies against Palestinians and “increases its brutality and inhumanity towards its victims day by day.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

