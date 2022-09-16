Israel Has Already Issued 1,365 Administrative Detention Orders in 2022

Gaza, MINA – Israel has already issued 1,365 administrative detention orders against Palestinian prisoners since the start of 2022, the Palestine Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said on Wednesday. Some were new orders, while others were renewals of existing orders, MEMO reported.

“The Israeli occupation has widened the circle of targeting the Palestinians through administrative detention,” the organisation added.

Administrative detention is a procedure that allows Israel to hold prisoners for renewable periods based on secret evidence with neither charge nor trial. The PPC said that 272 orders were issued last month, the highest monthly number since 2015.

Israel is now holding 760 administrative detainees in its prisons, including two women and four children.

The PPC claims that administrative detention is used as “revenge” against Palestinian society due to its rejection of Israel’s brutal military occupation.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)