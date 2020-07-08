Israel Forces Conducts Limited Attacks on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out a limited attack on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning. The attack was carried out in the Al-Shojaeya area in the east of Gaza City.

The source quoted by Safa said, the Israeli occupation military bulldozer penetrated the boundary fence and led to the Karni crossing gate in the north and bulldozed the area.

Sources also showed that Israeli military surveillance planes were flying low along with attacks in the region.

The occupation forces penetrated and broke through the boundary at limited distances in several areas in the east and north of the sector.

The bulldozer also leveled agricultural land adjacent to the security fence under the pretext of security. There were no reports of casualties during the Israeli attack that morning.

Two days ago, Israel carried out air strikes into Gaza under the pretext of responding to rocket attacks carried out by the insurgents in Gaza.

The attack with Israeli fighter jets targeted the post of Hamas, the group that manages the Gaza Strip, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. Agricultural land in the area was also reportedly affected by the attack.

No casualties were reported in the attack on Sunday night which occurred amid increasing tension over Israel’s international condemned plan to illegally take force (annexation) of the occupied West Bank region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)