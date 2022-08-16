Israel Demolishes Palestinian Bedouin Village for 205th Time

Negev, MINA – The Israeli authorities on Monday demolished all shelters in the unrecognized Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Araqib in the Naqab desert in southern Occupied Palestine for the 205th time since 2010, and for the ninth time this year, Palinfo reported.

Israeli police broke into the al-Araqib village and tore down the villagers’ tents and tin structures, leaving women and children homeless. The village was last leveled on the 19th of July 2022.

The residents have tried to rebuild their small houses out of wood and plastic, in an attempt to confront the Israeli plans to displace the Palestinians in the village.

Al-Araqib village shelters 22 families comprising 800 Palestinian civilians, who live on livestock farming and desert agriculture.(T/R3/RE1)

