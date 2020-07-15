Israel Closes Fureidis Hill in East Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINTA – Israeli Forces on Tuesday closed the Fureidis Hill area in East Bethlehem.

Local sources said that Israeli authorities closed the Fureidis hill with barbed wire and installed checkpoint gates so that the Tamur sub-district, east Bethlehem, was isolated.

While the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Minister, Hamdan Taha said the Fureidis hill is an inseparable part of the Palestinian legacy that located under Israeli occupation. Therefore, Israel’s forced control of the territory will not change anything.

“The Israeli invaders are trying to take advantage of historical heritage sites for the benefit of Israeli history that they have a Jewish historical existence in Palestinian land,” Taha added, Thus the PIC reported.

He explained there were 7 thousand historic sites in Palestine half of which were controlled by Israel and it prevented Palestinians from managing historical sites in the “C” area (areas determined by the Oslo agreement) including the Fureidis hill.

Bukit Fureidis has for years been attacked by acts of violence by Israeli settlers as happened in the Jeb Dzaib region by seizing territory and controlling Palestinian territory by giving a warning letter for eviction.

Fureidis Hill is at 10 KM to East Bethlehem with a height of 758 above sea level and faces Bethlehem and Al-Quds in addition to the Dead Sea, and the Al-Quds Desert (Judean desert). This site contains important historic buildings. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)