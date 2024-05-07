Israel Attacks Rafah When Hamas Agree with Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Zionist forces launched massive air strikes in the Rafah area, Monday evening, even though the Palestinian movement, including Hamas, agreed to the terms of the ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Previously, Israel had given a warning to Palestinians to immediately leave Rafah, ahead of the invasion of the city.

“The attacks have been almost continuous in the last 30 minutes,” Al-Jazeera reported.

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said the proposal agreed by the group included a three-phase ceasefire leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hayya said each phase will last for 42 days. The deal includes plans for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Apart from that, repatriation of Palestinians in refugee camps, exchange of hostages and prisoners, and other related matters.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the proposal fell far short of Israel’s demands. (T/RE1/P2)

