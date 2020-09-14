Israel Approves Construction of 980 Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities approved today the construction of 980 new settlement units in Efrat settlement, illegally built on Palestinian residents’ lands to the south of Bethlehem, according to a local activist, WAFA reported.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement and anti-wall activist, told WAFA that according to Israeli sources, the co-called Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing announced its approval to construct hundreds of new settlement units in the illegal Israeli settlement of Efrat.

The activist said that this new expansion in Efrat settlement means that the annexation plan will be implemented calmly and slowly, pointing out that vast areas of agricultural land will be seized as part of this new settlement plan.

According to MEMO, earlier this year, Defence Minister Naftali Bennett approved 7,000 settlement units in the illegal Efrat settlement.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)