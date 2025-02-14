SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Islamic Finance Conference in Jakarta Highlights Halal and Thayyib Concepts as Solutions for Climate Financing

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Greenpeace Indonesia and the Ummah for Earth Alliance, in collaboration with the Indonesia Banking School, launched an Islamic finance campaign in Jakarta on Thursday.

The conference was attended by various stakeholders, including Bank Indonesia, the Financial Services Authority (OJK), and the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS).

Rahma Shofiana, Project Lead Ummah for Earth, explained that the campaign aims to foster dialogue among stakeholders and connect climate solutions with Islamic finance principles.

“Islamic finance can be a strategic solution for climate action financing. Through this dialogue, we hope the concept of Islamic finance will gain greater recognition in supporting the transition to sustainable energy,” said Rahma.

Also Read: HNW Calls for Public Input on Revision of Hajj and Umrah Law

Dr. Hayu Prabowo, Chairman of the Environmental Preservation and Natural Resources Agency at the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPLH-SDA MUI), emphasized the unique potential of Islamic finance to support climate action through its halal (permissible) and thayyib (wholesome) principles.

“As a manifestation of Islam as a blessing for all creation, Sharia finance, with its halalan-thayyiban principles, does not only focus on financial profit but also delivers social and environmental benefits,” he explained.

Tariq Al-Olaimy, Islamic Finance Advisor for the Ummah for Earth Alliance, emphasized the critical role of Islamic finance in supporting the global energy transition. 

“With projected assets reaching $6.7 trillion by 2027, allocating just 5% to renewable energy could mobilize $400 billion for climate solutions by 2030,” he explained.

Also Read: Syrian Government Announces Formation of Committed National Dialogue

In Indonesia, the country’s pioneering green sukuk program has helped prevent more than 974,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. ESG sukuk reaching $9.9 billion in the first half of 2024 alone demonstrates the growing momentum of sustainable Islamic finance.

The event is a continuation of the launch of a new report titled ‘Islamic Finance and Renewable Energy’, highlighting the potential of Islamic finance to accelerate the renewable energy transition. The report, a collaboration between Greenpeace MENA, Ummah for Earth Alliance, and the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI), reveals that allocating 5% of the $4.5 trillion Islamic finance sector’s assets to renewable energy projects could raise $400 billion for climate financing.

The report’s findings also underscore the alignment of Islamic finance principles—emphasizing ethical investment, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship—with the urgent need for sustainable energy investments.

With the annual renewable energy funding gap reaching $5.7 trillion, the Islamic finance sector is strategically positioned to bridge this gap and help address the world’s three major crises: climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. []

Also Read: Muhammadiyah Announces 1 Ramadan 1446 H on March 1, 2025

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagclimate financing solutions Dubai’s ambitious Islamic economy halal and thayyib concepts Islamic finance Jakarta sustainable finance

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Islamic Finance Conference in Jakarta Highlights Halal and Thayyib Concepts as Solutions for Climate Financing

  • 1 hour ago
Middle East

UAE: HARVARD STUDY ANALYSES AL ISLAMI FOODS

  • Sunday, 15 March 2015 - 22:20 WIB
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

UK Government Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 10:50 WIB
International

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:07 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us