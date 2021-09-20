Islamic Boarding Students Believed to Become Moral Entrepreneurs

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir believes that Islamic Boarding School students can become good and moral entrepreneurs.

“I believe the students can become good and moral entrepreneurs, so they can strengthen the Islamic Boarding School’s economy and become the best of His servants,” said Erick Thohir as quoted from his official Instagram on Monday as quoted from Republika online.

Erick was very impressed with the optimism and enthusiasm of the students of the Mabadi’ul Ihsan Islamic Boarding School who had an entrepreneurial spirit when they visited the boarding school.

“Masha Allah. Accompanied by prayers and warm reception from kiai, nyai, teachers, scholars and students, I am very happy to be able to stay in touch at the Mabadi’ul Ihsan Islamic Boarding School. entrepreneurial spirit, initiating creative businesses,” said Thohir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)