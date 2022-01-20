Islam Teaches Peace for All Nature

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Director General of Islamic Community Guidance of the Ministry of Religion Kamaruddin Amin emphasized that Islamic religion spread by the Prophet Muhammad taught peace for all nature.

It was conveyed by Kamaruddin when filling out the 14th series of the Virtual Routine Study of the Book of Sahih Bukhari themed ‘Social Piety’ which was held by the Directorate General of Islamic Guidance on Sunday.

“Islamic teachings provide coolness to the entire nature, not only to humans, but to all creatures created by Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala. So this is in line with Islam Rahmatan lil ‘alamin. Islam must truly reflect peace, tranquility, coolness to mankind,” explained Kamaruddin.

The Director General explained that this is in line with the commands of the Qur’an and Al-Hadith. “So Islam is a religion that not only spreads peace to fellow Muslims, but to fellow humans, fellow creatures, even to nature as a whole,” he said.

The Professor of Hadith at the State Islamic University (UIN) Alauddin Makassar gave an example that one of the proofs of Islam as a peacemaker is the teaching of infaq. He said, Islam teaches its adherents to donate in any condition to anyone.

“People who continue to spend in a narrow situation This is the pinnacle of glory. So if people who are spacious, people who are rich, have wealth and then donate, that’s normal because they are able to do it, “he said.

In a study that is held regularly every weekend, the Director General explained that Islamic teachings are not only spoken and understood, but must be something that can transform a person as a social being. The teachings of Islam, said the Director General, must be applied in everyday life.

“Hopefully, we can practice our knowledge, our understanding of the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad, and we can transform them in our lives. So it can change our behavior. If it is only limited to knowledge and understanding of course there is no meaning. We have to do it, we have to practice it so that we become useful people,” said the Director General. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)